V-P poll is 'referendum' on how Parliament should run: Margaret Alva

Opposition's candidate for the Vice President's post, Margaret Alva has written a letter to the MPs across the party lines and said this V-P election should be seen as a referendum on how Parliament is being run.



"I've written to Members of Parliament, across parties, explaining why I think the VP election on Aug 6th is not just another election, but must be seen as a referendum on how Parliament is being run. The MPs have the power to bring about change. I've urged them to use that power," she tweeted.



In the letter, she said the Vice President's election, in which only members of Parliament vote, is not just another election. "It must be seen as a referendum on the manner in which Parliament is being run and the breakdown in the fundamental democratic process of building consensus on important national issues, in which you, as the representative of the people, are an important stakeholder."