Vadodara’s MS University introduces ‘Modi Tattva’ module in sociology syllabus

Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda has introduced a new academic module centred on the leadership philosophy of PM Narendra Modi, marking what is being described as a first-of-its-kind addition to a sociology curriculum.

The module, titled ‘Modi Tattva’, has been incorporated into a paper on the “Sociology of Patriotism” offered under the university’s BA and MA sociology programmes, The Hindu reported. It will be taught alongside topics covering the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and historical figures such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sayajirao Gaekwad III.

The inclusion has drawn attention as it places a contemporary political figure within an academic framework typically reserved for historical or theoretical analysis. Sociology department head Virendra Singh said the move reflects the need to examine present-day leadership through established sociological theories.

He noted that the module draws on Max Weber’s concept of charismatic authority, which has previously been applied to leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr..