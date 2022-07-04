Varanasi court adjourns Gyanvapi hearing till July 12

The Varanasi court on Monday adjourned till July 12 hearing in the Gyanvapi case.



Advocate Abhay Nath Yadav, representing the Muslim side, has presented 47 arguments out of 51 in the court. The lawyer has to present five more arguments and it is expected that the remaining argument will be completed on Tuesday.



The lawyers representing the Muslim side took the court through arguments on the history of the area since 1669. Legal issues were raised and cases were moved in the pre and post-independence years. The Muslim side is arguing on all the cases and issues related to Gyanvapi Mosque from 1669.