Varanasi court rejects plea for carbon dating of 'Shivling'

Vishnu Shankar Jain, lead advocate for Hindu women, told reporters that he tried to convince the court on both counts.



"We said two things - that in our prayer we asked for rights to pray before visible and invisible deities inside the mosque complex. The Shivling was earlier covered by water and when the water was removed it became a visible deity and so it is part of the suit," he said.



On September 12, the Varanasi district judge dismissed a challenge by the mosque committee that argued that the case by the Hindu women seeking permission for year-long worship inside the mosque complex has no legal standing.