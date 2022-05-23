Varanasi court reserves order in Gyanvapi case

During the proceedings, the maintainability of the Places of Worship Act 1991 was raised by the Muslim side. The bench headed by Varanasi distinct judge Dr A.K. Vishvesha also accepted the copy of the survey report submitted by ousted commissioner Ajay Mishra.



In another important development, the Hindu side has filed an application under 156 (3) CrPC before Chief Judicial Magistrate for registration of FIR under sections 153A(2) and 505 (3) IPC against persons who allegedly performed wuzu (between May 16-19) in the wuzukhana where 'Shivling' was stated to be found.



Notably, the Varanasi civil court, as well as the Supreme Court had ordered the site to be protected, and alternate arrangements be made for wuzu elsewhere.



The Supreme Court bench headed by the bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and P.S. Narasimha on May 20 had ordered the transfer of the Gyanvapi mosque case to the district judge, Varanasi.