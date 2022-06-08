Varanasi judge receives threat letter; govt beefs up his security

The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the security of civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who ordered the survey of Gyanvapi mosque, after he received a threat letter from an organisation called 'Islamic Aghaz Movement'.

Official sources said on Wednesday that immediately after receiving this letter through a registered post, the civil judge alerted the additional chief secretary (home), director general of police and commissioner of police, Varanasi.

Varanasi commissioner of police A. Satish Ganesh said, "After being alerted by the civil judge regarding the letter, which also has many attachments, the deputy commissioner of police (Varuna zone) has been assigned to probe the matter."