Varsha Gaikwad takes over as first woman chief of Mumbai Congress

Newly-appointed Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad on Friday took charge of the post and said her elevation proved that the grand old party practised what it preached.

The four-time MLA was appointed as the Mumbai Congress chief on June 9.

Elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), long due, are expected to be held before the next year's Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

Speaking at a function after assuming the charge, Gaikwad said when it came to appointing women to top posts, many parties do not follow it.

"But Congress is different. It practises what it preaches...Congress has always advocated the inclusion of women in the decision-making process," she said.