Varun Gandhi turns down Oxford Union invite to speak on if India on right path under PM Modi

Politicians like him may have their differences on individual policies at the central and state levels, however, they are all together on the same path for India's rise, he said.



The union's invite to Gandhi said Prime Minister Modi's rule has catapulted India to greater prominence on the global stage, with many equating his policy agendas to robust economic growth, tackling corruption, and putting "India first".



On the other hand, his administration has been criticised for mishandling a growing discontent within the agricultural sector, "instigating" conflict between religious groups, and failing to revitalise the health and education sectors, it added.



"Against the backdrop of ever-strong popularity among voters, it is imperative to discuss whether the BJP's direction under Modi has been more polarising than unifying. The question then becomes: what (or who) is the right path for India as it forges ahead into the future?" the invite to him read.