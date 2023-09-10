Vatican beatifies Polish family that sheltered Jews

The Vatican on Sunday, 10 September, for the first time beatified an entire family to honour it for giving shelter to Jews during World War II while Poland was under German occupation.

Jozef Ulma, 44, his pregnant wife Wiktoria, 31, and their children, all under 8 years of age, were killed by German police on 24 March 1944 after being betrayed to Nazi authorities for sheltering eight Jewish people in their attic. The eight Jews were also killed.

After the massacre at the Ulmas' farmhouse, 24 Jews in the family's hometown of Markowa in south-east Poland were murdered by their Polish neighbours.

The ceremony was held in Markowa, with more than 30,000 people in attendance, including a delegation from Israel. Poland's president Andrzej Duda along with the ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski and prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki attended.