Student who sparked CBSE OSM row says Physics marks still unchanged
Vedant's case triggered nationwide scrutiny of CBSE's digital evaluation system, later joined by fresh allegations from other students
The controversy surrounding the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system has resurfaced after Class 12 student Vedant Shrivastava — whose complaint first brought the issue into the national spotlight — claimed that his Physics marks remain effectively unchanged despite the board admitting that his answer sheet had been swapped with another student's.
Vedant's allegation in May that the scanned Physics answer sheet uploaded by the CBSE did not belong to him triggered widespread scrutiny of the board's digital evaluation process. After his complaint went viral, the CBSE acknowledged that an incorrect answer script had been uploaded under his roll number, sent him the correct copy and assured him that necessary corrections would be made. His case prompted several other students to report answer-sheet mismatches, poor-quality scans, missing pages and other alleged glitches in the OSM system.
The controversy later expanded beyond individual answer sheets. Cybersecurity researcher Nisarga Adhikary claimed he had identified and reported vulnerabilities in the OSM portal months before the controversy erupted, while Jharkhand student Sarthak Sidhant examined the tendering process behind the OSM contract and alleged irregularities in how the procurement process evolved.
Sarthak's findings were later placed before the Parliamentary standing committee on education before which he himself testified, further widening the scrutiny around the CBSE's new evaluation system.
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Now, weeks after the board admitted the answer-sheet mix-up, Vedant has claimed that the promised correction has failed to materially change his result. He said though the CBSE had admitted his Physics answer sheet had been swapped and assured him that the marks would be corrected during re-evaluation, no additional marks have been awarded through that process in the subject.
However, a purported CBSE statement circulating on social media disputed his claim, saying his overall score had increased by nine marks after re-evaluation. 'The candidate in his social media post has claimed that only one mark each has increased in two subjects and no marks increased in Physics. However, it is factually incorrect and blatant lie,' the purported statement said.
The CBSE has not confirmed the authenticity of the statement.
Responding on X, Vedant 'Hello @cbseindia29 the 9 marks increase in physics that you are talking about did not get increased through the process of re-evaluation, they are my true marks which you guys don't gave (sic) me earlier because you exchanged my answer sheet, and 2 marks were increased 1 mark each in CS and Maths.
'How is this a blatant lie, the 9 marks increase in physics does not happen after the opening of re-evaluation portal and if the answer sheet of physics was not mine how the marks given on that answer sheet were my marks.'
The CBSE has meanwhile said that 99.7 per cent of applications received for re-evaluation following the declaration of the Class 12 results have been processed, with the remaining cases in the final stages of review and results expected to be announced soon.
With PTI inputs