Vegetable vendor hires bouncers to guard his Rs 160/kg tomatoes

In Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi city, a vegetable vendor, Ajay Fauji, has hired bouncers to keep the customers at bay to avert public unrest and violence due to soaring prices of tomatoes nationwide. The PTI video surfaced on Twitter on Monday, July 9, where the vendor expressed his compulsion to hire bouncers to protect his vegetables.

He said, “I have hired bouncers because the tomato price is too high. People are indulging in violence and even looting tomatoes. Since we have tomatoes in the shop, we don't want any arguments, so we have bouncers here. Tomatoes are selling for Rs 160 per kg. People are buying 50 or 100 gms”.