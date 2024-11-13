Vendors at Delhi's Najafgarh vegetable market ordered to display names, phone numbers on carts

Street vendors at a vegetable market in Delhi's Najafgarh will have to display their names on carts in a move the local councillor and the market association claimed was aimed at preventing "illegal" Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants from selling produce there.

The market association has also directed the vendors to display their phone numbers on nameplates on the carts, which will have a unique 'thela number' issued by it.

The decision to implement this plan was made in a meeting of the market association with the local councillor earlier this month following complaints of unidentified sellers, suspected to be illegal migrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar, selling produce.

Local BJP councillor Amit Kharkhari said the move was not meant to discriminate against anyone or any particular community but for security.

Nazafgarh Vyapar Mandal president Santosh Rajput told PTI, "We have asked all street vendors in the area to submit identity documents such as Aadhaar for verification."

This record will be maintained by the market association and submitted to the local police as well as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for security purposes, he added.