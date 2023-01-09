Very dense fog reduces visibility in national capital; flight, rail operations hit

Delhi saw cold wave conditions for the fifth consecutive day on Monday even as very dense fog lowered visibility to just 25 metres, hitting road, rail and air traffic movement, officials said.



The visibility levels dropped to 25 metres at the Palam observatory, near the IGI Airport, and the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



Around 29 trains have been delayed by two to five hours due to foggy weather, a railway official said.



Around 15 flights were delayed and one flight was diverted due to bad weather, officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport said.