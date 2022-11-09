'Very embarrassing,' SC adjourns demonetisation hearing as Centre fails to file affidavit

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the scrutiny of the decision-making process behind the 2016 demonetisation policy until November 24 as the Centre failed to file an affidavit, saying "it is very embarrassing."

On October 11, the Supreme Court asked the Centre and RBI to file comprehensive affidavits on the 2016 demonetisation decision and also keep the files ready in connection with the Centre's letter to the RBI, the decision of the RBI Board, and the demonetisation announcement.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice S.A. Nazeer and comprising Justices B.R. Gavai, A.S. Bopanna, V. Ramasubramanian, and B.V. Nagarathna adjourned the matter after Attorney General R. Venkataramani sought time to file a comprehensive affidavit.