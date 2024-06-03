Very hopeful our results will be totally opposite to exit polls: Sonia Gandhi

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said on Monday, 3 June, that her party is very hopeful that the results of the Lok Sabha election will be totally opposite to what has been shown in the exit polls.

"We have to wait, just wait and see," Gandhi told PTI when asked about her expectations from the results scheduled to be announced on Tuesday.

"We are very hopeful that our results are completely opposite to what the exit polls are showing," she added.

Most exit polls have predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.