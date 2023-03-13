'Very seminal issue', SC refers pleas for same-sex marriage to a constitution bench

In an affidavit, the central government said the notion of marriage itself necessarily and inevitably presupposes a union between two persons of the opposite sex. This definition is socially, culturally, and legally ingrained into the very idea and concept of marriage and ought not to be disturbed or diluted by judicial interpretation, it added.



The affidavit said the institution of marriage and the family are important social institutions in India that provide for the security, support and companionship of members of society and bear an important role in the rearing of children and their mental and psychological upbringing also.



The Centre's response came on a batch of petitions challenging certain provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act, Foreign Marriage Act and the Special Marriage Act and other marriage laws as unconstitutional on the ground that they deny same sex couples the right to marry or alternatively to read these provisions broadly so as to include same sex marriage.