Veteran journalist Sachidananda Murthy passes away

Veteran journalist K S Sachidananda Murthy, who had served as the former Delhi Resident Editor of The Week magazine and Malayala Manorama daily, died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday.

The 68-year-old had recently undergone a lung transplant surgery, and was on ventilator for the past few days, sources close to him said.

Popularly known as 'Sachi' among friends and in the media fraternity, he is survived by wife and two sons, they said. His family was originally from the Ashtagrama villages in Karnataka’s Kolar district.

Murthy had joined The Week in November 1982 as its Bangalore correspondent and stayed with the Malayala Manorama group until his retirement in September 2022, the magazine said on its website.

In February 1989, he became the magazine’s special correspondent in Bangalore, and moved to Delhi in April 1990 as the chief of the national capital bureau. In April 2000, he was appointed resident editor, according to The Week.