Veteran journalist TJS George dies at 97; condolences pour in

Renowned journalist and author Thayil Jacob Sony George, popularly known as T.J.S. George, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday. He was 97.

A Padma Bhushan awardee, George was widely respected for his incisive writings, often marked by satire and sarcasm. He was the editorial advisor of the New Indian Express and gained acclaim for his widely read weekly column 'Point of View', which he wrote for 25 years until 2022, continuing till the age of 94.

Hailing from Kerala, George spent most of his life in Bengaluru and Coimbatore. He is survived by his children Sheba Thayil and author-poet Jeet Thayil.

Mourning his demise, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said on X, “Saddened by the passing of veteran journalist, editor & author T J S George. With his sharp pen and uncompromising voice, he enriched Indian journalism for over six decades. He was a true public intellectual who made readers think, question and engage. My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and countless admirers.”

Union minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also expressed his condolences, noting George’s contributions in various roles, including editor, editorial director, and editorial advisor of national and international newspapers.

“I have closely read the Point of View column he wrote in the New Indian Express. I was captivated by his writing talent after reading his book MS–A Life in Music, based on the life of the great musician Smt M S Subbulakshmi,” Kumaraswamy wrote on X. “May the departed soul rest in eternal peace and may God grant his family, fans and well-wishers the strength to bear the grief.”

Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar, along with Congress national general-secretary K.C. Venugopal, visited George’s residence to pay homage to the veteran journalist.