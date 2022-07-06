Veteran journalists who covered Independence struggle to be feted in Rajasthan

Amongst these five, Pravinchandra Chhabra will be awarded with the Mahatma Gandhi Journalism award, Vijay Bhandari will be awarded with the Lokmanya Tilak Journalism award, the Ganeshshankar Vidyarthi Journalism award will go to Milapchand Dandiya, the Madanmohan Malviya Journalism award will be given to Sitaram Jhalani and the Journalism award will be presented to Shyam Acharya (Late) by Baburao Vishnu Parad.



In the service of all these senior journalists, one lakh rupees will be presented as a mark of respect to each of them, said Sharma.