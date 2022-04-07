Veteran lyricist Maya Govind passes away after heart attack

Govind was hospitalised twice in the last five months, where was under observation in the ICU. She breathed her last in her sleep at her residence in Juhu.



"She wasn't keeping well and was also hospitalised twice -- in December for about four days and then later in January. Since then, she was getting treated at home. She had a blood clot in her brain which created a lot of other health issues. So she wasn't keeping well for a long time. She passed away around 9.30 AM today," Ajay told PTI.