Veteran Tollywood actor Krishnam Raju passes away at 83

Apart from being a two-time Andhra Pradesh government's Nandi Award winner, Krishnam Raju won the Filmfare best actor award for 'Tandra Paparayudu' in 1986. He was awarded the Filmfare South 'Lifetime Achievement' award in 2006.



Born, January 20, 1940 in the West Godavari district, Krishnam Raju made his film debut in 1966 with 'Chilaka Gorinka'. Briefly, he also portrayed the anti-hero in some movies. Krishnam Raju became a household name in Telugu homes with movies like 'Bhakta Kannappa' and 'Tandra Paparayudu'. He also produced several movies under his 'Gopi Krishna Movies' banner.



In his later years, along with film's, Krishnam Raju also pursued a career in politics. He contested as the Congress candidate from Narasapuram in 1991 but list. He won from the same seat as the BJP candidate in the 1999 polls and served as a junior minister in the Vajpayee cabinet till 2004.