Veterans demand National War Museum

War veterans have urged the government to build a National War Museum for armed forces.



"We have fought many wars in the past decades. Our armed forces have done a great job in defending the nation. It is time that a National War Museum comes up to honour them," said a war veteran while speaking at the Military Literature Festival.



In 2014, the government had announced the creation of the National War Memorial and National War Museum at Central Vista, New Delhi.



While the National War Memorial came up next to India Gate in February 2019, the museum project ran into litigation since none of the three designs selected by a jury of 12 people from different walks of life met the parameters listed in the design competition brief.



An area of 10.4 acres stands allotted for the museum in the Princess Park next to India Gate.