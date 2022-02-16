VHP activists stopped from reciting 'Hanuman Chalisa' in Taj Mahal

"No personal law will be implemented here. The country will follow the constitution which is above all," he said.



All the protestors were taken to the Hariparvat police station where they recited the Hanuman Chalisa and later all were released.



Circle officer, Sadar, Rajiv Kumar, said, "Their memorandum has been taken and it will be sent to the authorities concerned. They have been informed that this matter is related to a particular state."