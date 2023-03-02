Victim to return compensation in cases of compromise under SC/ST Act: HC

Hearing a criminal appeal filed by one Jhabbu Dubey and three others, Justice Rahul Chaturvedi observed, "When there is settlement between the parties, there is no threat for any offensive against the victim. There cannot be any good justification to keep that money for the victim and in all fairness, they are supposed to return the money to the state government. This is the hard-earned money of innocent taxpayers and any atrocities against the victims cannot be exploited to earn and enjoy the money from the state government even when there is compromise between them."



As per rules, the victim belonging to the SC/ST community is provided economic aid on behalf of the Social Welfare department of the state government when he/she registers a case under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.