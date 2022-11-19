Video from inside Tihar jail shows Satyendar Jain getting foot massage

Earlier this month, Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel was transferred from the Tihar Jail, days after incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleged extortion of Rs 10 crore for protection in prison by Goel and Jain.



The AAP had dismissed the allegations as "absurd and baseless".



The ED had arrested Jain and two others on May 30 in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The AAP minister has been accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.