Video of eviction-affected child in Assam goes viral, CM remains firm

The heart-wrenching appeal of a seven-year-old to a policeman at the eviction site near Silsako Beel (lake) to ask bulldozers, that will erase his home, to wait for some time has gone viral on social media on Wednesday.



The 19-second clip has visuals of the boy carrying two plastic baskets containing some light household items.



He is seen approaching a policeman video recording the eviction drive and requesting him, "Uncle ask them not to come now, we have not taken away our belongings yet. It'll take 10 more minutes."

He is heard urging his family members, who are shifting their meagre belongings, to hurry. It is followed by visuals of the demolition of a house, reportedly his home.