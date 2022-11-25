Vigilance directorate suggests probe into 'Rs 1,300-cr scam' in building classrooms of Delhi govt schools

The CVC had sent the report to the Delhi government's vigilance directorate seeking its comments on the matter in February 2020.



"The directorate however kept sitting over the report for two-and-half years until LG V K Saxena asked the chief secretary to inquire into the delay in August this year and submit a report," a source said.



The vigilance directorate has also recommended "fixing responsibilities" of the officials concerned of the Education Department and PWD who were involved in the "bungling" to the tune of nearly Rs 1,300 crore, they said.