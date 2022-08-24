Vijay Kumar Sinha resigns as Bihar assembly Speaker ahead of Nitish govt's floor test
Sinha, who belongs to the BJP which now stands stripped of power in the state, left the House in turmoil as he adjourned proceedings till 2 pm
Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha announced his resignation on the floor of the House on Wednesday after an emotionally charged speech in which he expressed anguish over the no-confidence motion moved against him by the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan'.
Sinha, who belongs to the BJP which now stands stripped of power in the state, left the House in turmoil as he adjourned proceedings till 2 pm.
He made a hasty exit from the House, and MLAs of the BJP, almost all of whom were wearing saffron scarves and raising slogans like Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and Jai Shri Ram', followed suit.
Earlier, Sinha spoke for nearly 20 minutes, claiming that after the sudden change of government he wanted to resign on his own but decided otherwise after he learnt that a no-confidence motion had been moved.
Earlier on Wednesday, CBI raided premises of many RJD leaders in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam. This came on the day when Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar faces the floor test in the assembly. Bihar chief minister had parted ways with the BJP and formed the government in alliance with the RJD in quick turn of events earlier in August.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines