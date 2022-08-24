Vijay Kumar Sinha resigns as Bihar assembly Speaker ahead of Nitish govt's floor test

Earlier, Sinha spoke for nearly 20 minutes, claiming that after the sudden change of government he wanted to resign on his own but decided otherwise after he learnt that a no-confidence motion had been moved.





Earlier on Wednesday, CBI raided premises of many RJD leaders in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam. This came on the day when Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar faces the floor test in the assembly. Bihar chief minister had parted ways with the BJP and formed the government in alliance with the RJD in quick turn of events earlier in August.

With PTI inputs