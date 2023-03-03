Vijayan knew everything including FCRA violation, alleges Congress

And now with Vijayan's assistant private secretary C.M.Raveendran also asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate at Kochi on Tuesday, the CPI(M)-led Left government is said to be trying to wash off its hands saying that the government had no role in it. This project was funded by a UAE-based charity organisation- Red Crescent and the construction of flats was handed over to a Kerala based private firm- Unitac.



But on Friday, Akkara came up with "crucial documents" before the media establishing that Vijayan knew everything.



"The first meeting for handing over this project to the UAE-based organisation was taken with Vijayan chairing the meeting at his official residence and I released all the documents substantiating it. Vijayan knew everything as he held a meeting in the presence of officials from the UAE-based organisation. This is being examined by the CBI also. One of the chat messages of Swapna also reveals about this meeting. Vijayan knew everything," said Akkara and released the documents of the meeting.