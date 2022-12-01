Vijayan slams Vizhinjam protests, says they were 'planned'

"This port will definitely become a reality and the first ship will call at this port in September next year and it will be an Onam gift for Kerala. Once operational this port will be hugely beneficial for Kerala and the country. As today big mother vessels come only to Colombo or Dubai and from there it is transshipped to here. With this new port, all big mother vessels will dock here, so nothing will be able to stop this project from being stalled," said Devarkovil.



Since Monday, though there were no untoward incidents in and around the port site as there are over a thousand police officials on alert.



On Wednesday, NIA officials arrived at the Vizhinjam Police station, which was ransacked by the protesters against this project on Sunday, and held detailed talks with the Kerala Police officials.