Vikram-S marks "The Beginning" of private venture in Indian space programme with maiden success

India on Friday successfully placed three satellites into an orbit on a rocket completely developed by a four year- old startup, marking the entry of the private sector into space activities, currently dominated by the state-run behemoth ISRO.



Skyroot Aerospace-designed Vikram-S, named in a befitting tribute to the father of the country's space programme Vikram Sarabhai, tasted success in its maiden mission. Skyroot Aerospace become the first privately held company in India after the space sector was opened for the private players by the Centre in 2020.



"I am happy to announce the successful completion of Mission Prarambh, The Beginning, by Skyroot aerospace," a smiling Pawan Goenka, Chariman of the country's space regulator, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe), said from ISRO's Mission Control Center.