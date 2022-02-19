Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur get married in intimate ceremony

Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony and thanked their friends, well wishers and fans for their blessings.



The couple got married in a traditional Hindu Marriage Ceremony on Friday, four days after they reportedly registered their marriage.



The "Haseen Dilruba" star took to Instagram and posted pictures of them from the ceremony. Massey wore a white sherwani and pastel pagdi while Thakur donned a red striped lehenga.