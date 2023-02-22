Villagers protest against hydel project in Ukhand’s Pithoragarh, fear Joshimath-like crisis

Residents of 14 villages of Darma valley in Pithoragarh have risen in protest against a proposed 165 MW hydro-electricity project in the area fearing that its construction will push them into the throes of a Joshimath-like crisis.

Shouting solgans, the residents of these villages staged a long procession on Monday evening and submitted a memorandum to the SDM, demanding immediate scrapping of the Bokang-Bailing hydro-electricity project.

It is a 165 MW run-of-the-river scheme proposed in Dhauli Ganga river in Darma valley. To be constructed by the THDC, it is in survey stage at present.