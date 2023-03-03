Vinod Adani operating shell companies in 'collusion with Chinese nationals': Congress

"What influence do the governments of China and North Korea have over a group that controls strategic Indian assets and has a close relationship with India's Prime Minister?" Ramesh said in his statement which was part of a sub-series on the allegations against Adani -- "Dikh Raha Hai Vinod".



"Are you recklessly endangering the security of critical Indian assets by your dependence on a business group that is vulnerable to being influenced by China and North Korea," Ramesh asked the prime minister.



Why are there so many "murky connections" between the Adani Group and Chinese nationals engaging in illegal activity, he asked. What is their relationship with Vinod and Gautam Adani, he questioned.



"Only a JPC (joint parliamentary committee probe) can unravel the full political and financial dimensions of the PM-linked Adani Maha Mega Scam. No expert can or will," Ramesh said in a tweet.