Violence erupts in Sandeshkhali again, women scuffle with police

In less than 24 hours after the election was over, trouble-torn Sandehkhali witnessed another round of skirmishes between women and the police on Sunday when the personnel went there and detained one person in connection with attacks on policemen.

Local women in Agarhati village in Sandeshkhali area got involved in a scuffle with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, fell tree trunks, and blocked roads when the police personnel reached there in search of a few persons accused of attacking them on Saturday night, a senior police officer said.

"We have not arrested anyone, but local women have started protesting. Some of our female colleagues are injured. We are trying to talk to them and remove the barricades from the roads," the officer in Basirhat Police District told PTI.