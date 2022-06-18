Violent anti-Agnipath protests continue rocking Bihar; agitators torch vehicles in police outpost

Normal life was affected in Gaya, Buxar and Jehanabad districts, as well as some other parts of Bihar, as vehicles remained off the roads and shops and business establishments were shut, barring those selling essential items, due to a statewide bandh called by student organisations led by Left-wing All India Students' Association (AISA).

Various political parties, including RJD, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), have extended their support to the bandh call.

Railways have cancelled several trains to prevent damage by agitators.

The state government has already suspended internet services in 12 districts till June 19 due to massive violent protests rocking the state.

Internet services have been suspended in Kaimur, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Buxar, Nawada, West Champaran, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Vaishali and Saran districts, as per an order issued by the Home Department.