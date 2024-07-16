VIP chief Mukesh Sahani’s father murdered at home in Bihar’s Darbhanga
VIP chief has a house in Afzala Panchayat in Supaul Bazar area in Darbhanga city and Jitan Sahani was staying in it
In a gruesome incident, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani’s father, Jitan Sahani, was murdered at their home in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, a police official said on Tuesday, 16 July.
Darbhanga SSP Jaggunath Reddy confirmed the incident.
Mukesh Sahani has a house in Afzala Panchayat in Supaul Bazar area in Darbhanga city and Jitan Sahani was staying in it.
His mutilated body was found on the bed this morning. The district police reached the crime scene and are currently investigating the matter. The reason for the murder has yet to be ascertained.
The Darbhanga Police have called the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and a dog squad as well.
Mukesh Sahani, a prominent figure in Bihar politics and President of the Vikassheel Insaan Party, has had a notable career.
He was the minister of animal husbandry and fisheries in the Nitish Kumar government in 2020 but later parted ways with the NDA due to differences with the BJP.
He hails from the Nishad community, which constitutes a sizable population in Bihar. He often refers to himself as the 'Son of Mallah' (Nishad).
Commenting on the incident, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and state BJP chief, Samrat Choudhary, in a post on X said, "It's a very unfortunate, shocking and condemnable incident. On behalf of the government, I assure the people of Bihar that the criminals involved in the murder will not be spared and they will soon be nabbed. Police officials are doing their job."
Union minister and chief of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Chirag Paswan, wrote in a post on X, "The brutal murder of the father of Mukesh Sahani is highly condemnable... criminals will soon be identified and strict action will be taken against them. We offer heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family."
Reacting to the incident, RJD leader and party MLC, Shakti Singh Yadav, in a statement said, "It's a highly condemnable incident... What is happening in Bihar? There is a complete collapse of the law and order situation in Bihar. The chief minister is in an unconscious state of mind. He (CM) must be unaware of the incident. Bihar is at the mercy of gods..."
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines