VIP chief Mukesh Sahani’s father murdered at home in Bihar’s Darbhanga

In a gruesome incident, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani’s father, Jitan Sahani, was murdered at their home in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, a police official said on Tuesday, 16 July.

Darbhanga SSP Jaggunath Reddy confirmed the incident.

Mukesh Sahani has a house in Afzala Panchayat in Supaul Bazar area in Darbhanga city and Jitan Sahani was staying in it.

His mutilated body was found on the bed this morning. The district police reached the crime scene and are currently investigating the matter. The reason for the murder has yet to be ascertained.

The Darbhanga Police have called the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and a dog squad as well.

Mukesh Sahani, a prominent figure in Bihar politics and President of the Vikassheel Insaan Party, has had a notable career.