Viral selfie shines spotlight on Ladakh Army chopper crash
Photo from crash site brings attention to 20 May chopper accident in eastern Ladakh in which senior Army officers were injured
The Indian Army has ordered a Court of Inquiry into a helicopter crash in Ladakh after images from the accident site surfaced on social media, drawing attention to the incident for the first time.
Army officials said a Cheetah light helicopter met with an accident on 20 May in the Ladakh sector near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), The Hindu reported.
According to officials, the two pilots on board and Division Commander Major General Sachin Mehta sustained injuries in the crash but are now reported to be safe and in stable condition.
The Army has initiated a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause of the accident.
The Hindu article said incident came into public view after a selfie taken at the crash site went viral online on Saturday. The image showed Army personnel, including pilots, standing beside the wreckage of the helicopter on a mountainous slope. One of the pilots appeared to be making a victory sign after surviving the crash.
Official sources said the accident occurred in the Shyok River region of eastern Ladakh, close to the LAC bordering China.
The Cheetah helicopter is widely used by the Indian armed forces for transport and logistical operations in high-altitude and remote areas, including forward locations along the Himalayan frontier.
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