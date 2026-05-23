Viral selfie shines spotlight on Ladakh Army chopper crash

The Indian Army has ordered a Court of Inquiry into a helicopter crash in Ladakh after images from the accident site surfaced on social media, drawing attention to the incident for the first time.

Army officials said a Cheetah light helicopter met with an accident on 20 May in the Ladakh sector near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), The Hindu reported.

According to officials, the two pilots on board and Division Commander Major General Sachin Mehta sustained injuries in the crash but are now reported to be safe and in stable condition.

The Army has initiated a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause of the accident.