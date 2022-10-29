Viral video of alleged rape victim raises questions about awareness of POCSO Act

In a shocking video that went viral across social media platforms recently, a 12-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district could be seen lying in a garbage dump, begging the bystanders for help while they continued recording her videos.

The minor was allegedly raped and severely injured and later thrown in the garbage dump where she continued requesting the men surrounding her to take her to a nearby hospital. The video shows men trying to click her pictures and videos from different angles.

Later, the minor was picked up by a senior police officer who rushed her to the district hospital where she was admitted for treatment.