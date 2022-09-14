Virat Kohli rises 14 spots to 15th on latest ICC T20I batter rankings

The Sri Lanka all-rounder picked up nine wickets for the tournament -- including three in the final against Pakistan -- and his form was a big reason why the island nation was able to claim a sixth Asia Cup title.



Hasaranga could be eyeing a top spot in both ranking lists should he be able to replicate his current form during the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. The 25-year-old is now just 100 rating points behind Australia's Josh Hazlewood on the list for T20I bowlers, while the gap at the top is even less on the all-rounder rankings.



Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is the new No.1 ranked T20I all-rounder after he overtook Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi following the Asia Cup.



But Hasaranga's rapid recent rise sees him move to a total of 184 rating points, with both Shakib (248) and Nabi (246) well within his sights.



Pakistan veteran Mohammad Rizwan maintains his lead at the head of the T20I batter rankings, while South Africa's Aiden Markram jumps in front of Babar Azam to claim second place in a tight battle for top billing.



On the list for T20I bowlers, India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (up four spots to seventh) and Pakistan duo Haris Rauf (up nine places to equal 25th) and Mohammad Nawaz (up seven spots to 34th) were among the biggest movers after strong performances at the Asia Cup.



There was no movement inside the top 10 on the latest Test player rankings, but there were some big jumps made by England and South Africa players following the completion of their recent three-match series.