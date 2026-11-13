Visa row shadows Congress’s Bharat Summit as 113 speakers face entry restrictions

Around 113 of 315 speakers cleared by the Ministry of External Affairs for the Congress’s Bharat Summit have reportedly been denied entry into India.

Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng said she had obtained political clearance and a visa but was subsequently told she could not enter the country

Sources close to the organisers questioned the reported visa revocations, citing government guidelines on conference visas

Around 113 of the 315 speakers cleared by the Ministry of External Affairs to attend the Congress party’s Bharat Summit in Hyderabad have reportedly been denied entry into India, casting a shadow over the two-day gathering beginning on Friday, 13 November.

Sources close to the organisers told The Wire that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had revoked some participants’ visas after they had been issued. Around 202 delegates had reached India for the summit, scheduled for 13 and 14 November.

Among those affected is Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng, who said she had secured both political clearance and a visa for the conference before learning that she would not be permitted to enter India.

Lyng drew attention in India in May after asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Norway, whether he would take questions from the country’s press.

Speaking to The Wire on Thursday, she expressed disbelief at the decision and questioned why the home ministry had intervened in her proposed visit.