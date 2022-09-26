Viscera samples lying in UP district since 1965!

"They are then sent to the forensic laboratory by the police for testing. There is certainly negligence on the part of the local police department that such a large number of viscera samples were not dispatched to forensic labs for testing for a long time," the CMO said.



Such samples are usually disposed of by forensic labs after specific tests, in coordination with local police and the health department.



Dr B. Das, a general surgeon in Pilibhit, said: "Tissues of the old viscera are now completely damaged. Their dispatch for forensic testing at present will be absolutely useless as they will not produce any result."



Meanwhile, SP Dinesh Kumar Prabhu, said that he has constituted a probe panel of police officers under ASP Pavitra Mohan Tripathi to probe the matter.



District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Lakshkar said the matter needs appropriate action.



A senior criminal lawyer, Ashwini Agnihotri, said that the absence of visceral reports would certainly have debilitated the prosecution side during the trial of the respective criminal cases in courts.