Vistara assures 'corrective measure' in response to Irfan Pathan's allegations

"I was made to wait one and half an hour at the counter for a resolution. Along with me, my wife, my eight month old in fact and five years old child also had to go through this.

"The ground staff were rude and giving various excuses. In fact, couple of passengers also had to go through the same experience. I don't understand why they oversold the flight and how is this even approved by the management? I would request the concerned authorities to take immediate action on these incidents so that no one has to go through the same experience as I did."