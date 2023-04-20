Visva-Bharati asks Amartya Sen to vacate 'excess' land by May 6

According to sources, the order from the executive magistrate was given following a petition filed by the counsel of the Nobel Laureate economist expressing apprehension of breach of law and order over the probable eviction drive by the university authorities against Sen over that disputed portion of land.



In the order, the executive magistrate directed the officer-in-charge of Santiniketan Police Station to maintain peace and tranquility in the area until the disposal of the instant case.



Notably, the dispute is over just 13 decimals of land. It started when the vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati University, Bidyut Chakraborty started accusing Sen of illegally occupying 1.38 acres of land which is in excess of his legal entitlement of 1.25 acres.