Vivo India challenged integrity, sovereignty of India: ED to Delhi HC

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has told the Delhi High Court through an affidavit that Vivo India indulged in money laundering to destabilise the financial system and challenge the integrity and sovereignty of the country.



The affidavit was filed before the Delhi High Court last week. The anti-money laundering agency has said in the affidavit that they were scanning the suspicious financial transactions of 22 firms owned by Hongkong based foreigners and entities. These firms transferred huge money to China.



It is also probing a money laundering case against Grand prospect International Communication private limited, a Jammu and Kashmir based distributor of Vivo. The firm was reportedly incorporated on the basis of forged documents and it was claiming to be subsidiary of Vivo India. The firm used an email peter.ou@vivoglobal.com, indicates connection with Vivo India and it is in record of Ministry of Corporate Affairs.



Delhi-based Charted Accountant firm had helped in incorporating J&K based firm. This firm is in touch with Vivo India since 2014.