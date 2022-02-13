Vizag Steel Plant workers intensify protest against privatisation

The workers had launched the agitation in February 2021 after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had given its approval for 100 per cent strategic sale/privatisation of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) along with its joint ventures and subsidiaries.



RINL is the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant also known as Vizag Steel Plant.



In July, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) decided to hire legal and transaction advisors to prepare a road map for privatisation.



A delegation of the VUPPC leaders on Saturday visited New Delhi to gather support of MPs to stop the privatisation. VUPPC chairman Narasinga Rao said despite the year long agitation the Centre has remained adamant and is going ahead with its decision to privatize the plant.



The leaders also wanted Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to mount pressure on the Centre to take back its decision. They said the state government has not done anything except sending a letter to the Centre opposing the privatisation.