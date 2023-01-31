Vizag will be state capital, declared Andhra Pradesh CM

"Here I am to invite you to Visakhapatnam, which is going to be our capital, in the days to come. I myself would also be shifting over to Visakhapatnam in the months to come as well," said Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is currently running the government from Amaravati.



This is the first time that the chief minister has made a categorical statement about shifting the administrative capital to Visakhapatnam.



Though it was in 2019 that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had mooted the idea of three state capitals with Visakhapatnam as the administrative capital, the protest by farmers of Amaravati over shifting of the capital and the High Court order directing the government to develop Amaravati as the state capital had delayed the process.