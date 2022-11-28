Vizhinjam police station attack: 3,000 people booked

Over 3,000 people have been booked in connection with violent clashes during an ongoing protest against the Adani port project in Kerala's Vizhinjam area on Sunday night.



Police said cases have been registered against 3,000 'identifiable persons' for vandalising a police station and injuring police personnel. As many as 36 police personnel were reported to be injured in the violence that ensued.



Earlier on Sunday, the state police lodged an FIR against at least 15 Latin Catholic priests, including metropolitan Archbishop Thomas J Netto and Perera, over the violence at Vizhinjam.



Additional Director General of Police M R Ajith Kumar told the media that around 36 police personnel injured in the Sunday evening attack by the mob that vandalised the police station were admitted to various hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram.



"...a mob gathered at the police station in the evening and demanded the release of a few persons who were arrested in another case. They vandalised the police station and attacked the officers. An SI has received an open fracture on his leg. It seems like he was hit by a brick," Kumar told the media.