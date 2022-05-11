Voice of truth can no longer be suppressed: Congress after SC stays proceedings in sedition cases

Reacting to the development, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said speaking truth to power cannot be sedition for it is "true nationalism and the true test" of how committed one is to the country and to the people.



"Supreme Court has finally spoken in a historical verdict by staying the sedition law. A clear cut message has gone today to suppressors and subjugators of public opinion, of dissent, of everyone who criticises the autocratic and dictatorial rulers and their policies, that you can no longer suppress the voice of truth, dissent, those critical of government must be heard and course corrections need to be done," Surjewala said in a statement.



"We fought against the British, the sedition law was heaped upon the crores and lakhs of Congressmen by the British and that law needs to go now," he said.



The Congress promised this in its 2019 manifesto, the Supreme Court has finally spoken and the Constitution will be upheld and the voice of truth and those speaking truth to power will finally have their way, he asserted.