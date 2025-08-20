Voter Adhikar Yatra: Akhilesh Yadav to join Rahul, Tejashwi in Sitamarhi on 28 August

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will participate in the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar's Sitamarhi on 28 August, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said on 20 August, Wednesday.

He said Yadav's participation in the yatra being led by Rahul Gandhi and other Mahagathbandhan leaders will further strengthen the "mass movement against vote theft".

"Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and president of the Samajwadi Party Shri Akhilesh Yadav-ji will join the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Sitamarhi, Bihar on 28 August," Venugopal said in a post on X.