Voter Adhikar Yatra: Akhilesh Yadav to join Rahul, Tejashwi in Sitamarhi on 28 August
The yatra resumes tomorrow from Nalanda with the LoP and the former deputy CM of Bihar
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will participate in the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar's Sitamarhi on 28 August, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said on 20 August, Wednesday.
He said Yadav's participation in the yatra being led by Rahul Gandhi and other Mahagathbandhan leaders will further strengthen the "mass movement against vote theft".
"Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and president of the Samajwadi Party Shri Akhilesh Yadav-ji will join the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Sitamarhi, Bihar on 28 August," Venugopal said in a post on X.
"Akhilesh-ji's joining this yatra being led by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi-ji, former deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav-ji and senior leaders of INDIA bloc will further strengthen our mass movement against vote theft!" he said.
Wednesday (20 August) was a break day in the yatra and it will again start from Nalanda on 21 August, Thursday.
The yatra, which began on 17 August, Sunday, from Sasaram and reached Nalanda on 19 August, Tuesday, is being undertaken in a hybrid mode, on foot and by vehicle, as was Gandhi's Manipur-to-Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The Yatra will also pass through Lakhisarai, Munger, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Purnea, Araria, Supaul, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Chhapra and Ara.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines